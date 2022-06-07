Know the Differences Between PCOS & PCOD
PCOD and PCOS are often used interchangeably, but they are actually two different health conditions.
Women face various health issues during their reproductive age if they aren't active, eat junk food, or do not follow a healthy lifestyle. Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) are the two most common health problems faced by women, and these conditions are related to their ovaries and the functioning of their hormones.
People use PCOD and PCOS interchangeably, but these are two different health conditions.
Let's understand the differences in these conditions and their impact on pregnancy.
What Is PCOD and PCOS?
PCOS is a condition that is categorised as a hormonal disorder. It is common among women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS suffer from infrequent or prolonged menstrual periods or excess male hormone levels of androgen. In this condition, the ovaries may develop various small collections of fluid (follicles) and, thus, fail to release eggs regularly.
PCOD is a condition in which the ovaries produce androgen or male hormones in minute quantities and the ovaries release immature or partially mature eggs which turn into cysts. The ovaries become enlarged and secrete large amounts of androgen that can cause havoc in a woman's body, thus, disrupting her fertility.
PCOS Versus PCOS: Severity
According to Apollo Hospitals, PCOS is more severe than PCOD. PCOD is not even considered a disease. PCOD can be managed and cured with a few dietary changes, exercises, and an overall healthy lifestyle. PCOS requires proper treatment under the supervision of a doctor since it is a metabolic disorder.
One-third of women in the world suffer from PCOD, which makes it a common problem while a smaller number of women suffer from PCOS.
PCOS is a disorder in the endocrine system while PCOD is a medical condition caused due to hormonal imbalance.
PCOS Versus PCOD: Impact on Pregnancy
Since PCOD is not a serious disease, it does not affect fertility in women. Women suffering from PCOD remain fertile and do not struggle to conceive. It is because these women can ovulate and, thus, get pregnant. PCOD patients might need a doctor's help to make conception and pregnancy go smoother.
On the other hand, PCOS can make conception and pregnancy really challenging. Women with PCOS have difficulty conceiving due to hormonal irregularities. Additionally, their ovaries aren't able to produce eggs regularly. Such women also experience complications in their pregnancies, thus resulting in miscarriages.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.