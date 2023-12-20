WHO Classifies JN.1 as a ‘Variant of Interest’: How Infectious Is It?

The JN.1 COVID-19 subvariant has been classified as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organisation, separate from it's parent variant Omicron BA.2.86.

In their statement released on Tuesday, 19 December, also added that this isn't a cause for concern and that the strain does not pose much threat to public health.

An upsurge in COVID cases in some countries, including parts of India, coinciding with the rise in the JN.1 variant has sparked concerns among health experts and the general public.

FIT answers your FAQs.