FAQ | COVID-19 Surge in Kerala: Should You Worry About Subvariant JN.1?

A new COVID-19 subvariant detected in Kerala earlier this month, JN.1, has sparked concerns of yet another surge in cases as the holiday season rolls in.

Health authorities in the state have said they are monitoring the situation and have asked people, especially those with comorbidities, to remain cautious.

How many cases have been detected so far? Is JN.1 more infectious than other subvariants? Has it been detected in other states? How can you protect yourself?

FIT answers your FAQs.