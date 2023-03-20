H3N2 Or XXB 1.16 Variant Of COVID-19? How to Differentiate The Symptoms
Feeling a bit under the weather? Is it COVID-19? Is it H3N2? Is it seasonal fever? Or is it something else?
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Influenza A H3N2 cases are rising. So are cases of the new COVID-19 variant XBB 1.16. The symptoms of both are pretty much the same, considering that both are viral fevers.
The questions boggling a lot of minds these days then are:
Is it COVID-19? Is it H3N2? Is it seasonal fever? Or is it something else?
What is the new COVID-19 variant?
A new variant XBB 1.16 is driving up India’s COVID-19 cases. First identified in the country in January, India has reported the highest number of XBB 1.16 cases so far – two cases in January, 59 in February, and 15 till now in March.
According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, XBB 1.16 cases have so far been reported in:
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Telangana
Gujarat
Odisha
Himachal Pradesh
Puducherry
Delhi
Should you be concerned about this new variant?
On the one hand, Dr Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS director, was quoted by PTI as saying:
“Following Covid-appropriate behaviour can help to contain the spread of infection. And also most of the cases are not severe; so there is no need to panic as of now.”
But on the other hand, on 19 March, India did report 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, crossing the 1,000 cases mark after 129 days.
How do you differentiate between XBB 1.16 and H3N2 virus?
The symptoms of XBB 1.16 include:
Fever
Sore throat
Cold
Headache
Runny nose and cough
Body aches
Muscle pain
Fatigue
Digestive issues
Respiratory issues
Abdominal pain and discomfort
Diarrhea
However, COVID-19 has been manifesting itself as long COVID in patients even after recovery.
On the other hand, the symptoms of H3N2 include:
Fever
Cough and sore throat
Trouble breathing
What about H3N2? Should you be concerned about that?
According to media reports, nine people have so far succumbed to the H3N2 virus. While vaccines are available against the flu, cases have still been rising of the Influenza subtype A.
Though experts say that most people can recover at home through medication and rest, people who have co-morbidities or are older in age can be at an increased risk.
How to get tested for H3N2 virus?
According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the sample for laboratory testing of H3N2 is similar to the sample collected for COVID-19 test – a nasal swab and pharyngeal swab. The method of testing for H3N2 is also similar to COVID-19 testing, that is RT-PCR test.
How do you protect yourself from both of these viruses?
To protect yourself from H3N2,
Do this:
Wash your hands frequently
Wear masks in public
Stay hydrated
Avoid this:
Shaking hands
Touching your face
Self-medicating (Antibiotics won’t work since H3N2 is caused by a virus)
Prevention from COVID-19 can also be done through these same measures while also following COVID appropriate behaviour such as social distancing and isolating yourself if you face any of these symptoms.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from fit
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.