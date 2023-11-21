COVID-19 Vaccines Did Not Increase Risk of Sudden Death in Young Indians: ICMR

COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of sudden death, rather reduced it, finds ICMR's latest study that sought to decode the rise in sudden death among young Indians since 2021.

According to the study authors, the 1.5-year-long study published on 21 November, was undertaken to examine anecdotal reports of sudden unexplained deaths in India's healthy young adults that were being linked to COVID vaccines.

Here are some key findings of the study.