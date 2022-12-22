Can COVID Home Tests Detect Omicron Subvariants? What Not to Do

Do you have COVID-19 symptoms but are repeatedly testing negative on the home test? Can you really trust a COVID home test to diagnose Omicron subvariants?

As reports of COVID-19 surge is causing a flutter across the globe, including India, how we test, track, and genome sequence play a key role, say experts.

So, how likely is it that your at-home Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) shows a positive result? What mistakes should you avoid while using one? Here's all you need to know.