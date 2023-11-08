Pollution Chokes Delhi, Mumbai: How to Choose a Mask Against Toxic Air?

Hankies, scarves and dupattas

These don't offer any protection against air pollution. The Health Ministry has also said this. This is because toxic pollutants such as PM2.5 are really tiny, and very difficult to filter out.

Surgical Mask

These are predominantly meant for medical use. So, they are designed to keep droplets from escaping, but not filter air. They also don't seal around your face so they don't really work either.

Multilayer Cloth Mask

These may help protect against larger dust particles, but, again, they don't filter out PM2.5 particles either.

N95 Mask (without valve)

These filter out 95 percent of PM2.5 particles, hence the name. They also come with little metal strips on the nose.

Protip: Get a size that fits you well for a proper seal.

But, they can be difficult to breathe in especially if you’re claustrophobic. Experts don’t recommend exercising with these on either, for the same reason.

N95 Masks (with valve)

There are also N95 masks that come with valves on them. These may not be as effective as the sealed N95s but if you have trouble breathing these are good alternatives.