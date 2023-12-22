7 Health Benefits Of Radish

Radish is also known as Mooli, Mula, or Muli. It is a root vegetable and has a crisp texture and a peppery hot flavor, which varies from mild to very strong depending on its age and type. The different types of radishes come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. The most commonly found are the small, round Cherry Belle, the Red Globe radish, or the white carrot-shaped variety known as Daikon. Radishes are packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health. They are particularly high in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system and fights off infections. Radishes are also a good source of fiber, potassium, and folate, all of which support healthy digestion, blood pressure, and cardiovascular health.
1. Helps Control Blood Pressure- Radish provides the body with potassium, which helps lower the blood pressure, and keeps the blood flow in control, especially if you are suffering from hypertension. Radish is believed to have a cooling effect on the blood.
2. Protects the Heart- Radishes are a good source of anthocyanins that keep our hearts functioning properly. It reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Plus they are high on vitamin C, folic acid, and flavonoids too.
3. Improves Immunity- Radish has high vitamin C content and hence protects against common colds and coughs. It also improves your basic immunity system. Consuming it regularly can also help control the development of harmful free radicals, inflammation, and early aging.
4. Good for the Skin- Drinking radish juice every day gives your skin special boosters to stay healthy, and that is because of the Vitamin C, zinc, and phosphorus contained in it. In addition, it also keeps dryness, acne, pimples, and rashes at bay. Radish paste can also be used to cleanse the face. And if applied to hair, it helps to remove dandruff, prevent hair loss, and strengthen the root.
5. Cancer-fighting Properties- Radishes have antioxidant properties that help protect against liver, colon, breast, cervical, prostate, and lung cancers. The leaf extract of radish stopped the growth of a certain type of breast cancer cell.
6. Healthy Digestion- Radish leaves are said to be good for gut health and reduce obesity. The leaves have more fiber content than the roots and fiber is good for preventing constipation. Fresh radish juice helps to stop stomach ulcers from forming. In addition, radish extracts also lower cholesterol levels.
7. Antifungal Properties- Radish has natural antifungal properties, hence it stops the growth of fungi that cause infections. This is because it contains the antifungal protein RsAFP2. RsAFP2 activated certain proteins in the Candida albicans fungus that caused them to self-destruct. C. albicans is a common fungus in your body that can cause infections like thrush and vaginal yeast infections.
