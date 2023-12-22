7 Health Benefits Of Radish

1. Helps Control Blood Pressure- Radish provides the body with potassium, which helps lower the blood pressure, and keeps the blood flow in control, especially if you are suffering from hypertension. Radish is believed to have a cooling effect on the blood.

2. Protects the Heart- Radishes are a good source of anthocyanins that keep our hearts functioning properly. It reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Plus they are high on vitamin C, folic acid, and flavonoids too.

3. Improves Immunity- Radish has high vitamin C content and hence protects against common colds and coughs. It also improves your basic immunity system. Consuming it regularly can also help control the development of harmful free radicals, inflammation, and early aging.

4. Good for the Skin- Drinking radish juice every day gives your skin special boosters to stay healthy, and that is because of the Vitamin C, zinc, and phosphorus contained in it. In addition, it also keeps dryness, acne, pimples, and rashes at bay. Radish paste can also be used to cleanse the face. And if applied to hair, it helps to remove dandruff, prevent hair loss, and strengthen the root.