Diabetes and Bone Fractures: Tips To Prevent Bone Fractures In Diabetics

Dr Milind Patil suggests a few strategies for diabetic patients to prevent diabetes-related fractures:

1.First and foremost, regular check-ups and bone density assessments should be a part of your diabetes management plan.

2. Glycemic control is paramount. Keeping your blood sugar levels within the target range is not only vital for diabetes management but also for reducing the risk of falls and fractures.

3. Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, including weight-bearing exercises like walking and strength training.

4. Good nutrition, with an emphasis on calcium and vitamin D-rich foods, plays a significant role. Supplements may be recommended if your dietary intake falls short.

The doctor further emphasizes the importance of proactive bone health management. “It's important to be proactive about your bone health and discuss these measures with your healthcare provider. By taking these steps, you can significantly reduce the risk of bone fractures and continue to live a healthy, active life despite having diabetes.”

Bone health is not just about preventing fractures; it's about maintaining your mobility, independence, and overall quality of life.