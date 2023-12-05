Diabetes and Bone Fractures: Tips To Prevent Bone Fractures In Diabetics

Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder, not only affects blood sugar levels but also impacts bone health, increasing the risk of bone fractures. However, by adopting preventive measures, individuals with diabetes can significantly reduce their fracture risk and maintain strong bones throughout their lives.
Understanding the Connection Between Diabetes and Bone Health
Diabetes disrupts the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, leading to high blood sugar (hyperglycemia). This chronic hyperglycemia can damage bone cells, reducing bone mineral density (BMD), the measure of bone strength. Moreover, balance and vision issues due to diabetes may lead to falls, which further increases the risk of bone fractures.
According to Dr. Milind Patil, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon and MD at Revival Bone and Joint Hospital, “Research has shown that those with diabetes are at a higher risk of fractures due to various factors, including falls, microvascular complications, hypoglycemic episodes, and specific antidiabetic medications. The good news is that there are steps you can take to minimize this risk and protect your bone health.”
How Can A Bone Fracture Be Prevented In Diabetics?
Dr Milind Patil suggests a few strategies for diabetic patients to prevent diabetes-related fractures:
1.First and foremost, regular check-ups and bone density assessments should be a part of your diabetes management plan.
2. Glycemic control is paramount. Keeping your blood sugar levels within the target range is not only vital for diabetes management but also for reducing the risk of falls and fractures.
3. Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, including weight-bearing exercises like walking and strength training.
4. Good nutrition, with an emphasis on calcium and vitamin D-rich foods, plays a significant role. Supplements may be recommended if your dietary intake falls short.
The doctor further emphasizes the importance of proactive bone health management. “It's important to be proactive about your bone health and discuss these measures with your healthcare provider. By taking these steps, you can significantly reduce the risk of bone fractures and continue to live a healthy, active life despite having diabetes.”
Bone health is not just about preventing fractures; it's about maintaining your mobility, independence, and overall quality of life.
10 Benefits Of Tulsi You Should Know
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)