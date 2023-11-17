Social Media Says Magnesium Supplements Can Treat Anxiety: What Do Experts Say?

Social media is rife with all sorts of health advice, and the latest to join the mix is testimonials of people talking about how taking magnesium supplements has completely turned their anxiety, and in some cases depression, around.

One such video posted on the Instragram handle hope_zuckerbrow, has over five million views.

According to the account's handler, all it took was taking one magnesium supplement every night to undo 'crippling social anxiety', and improve her sleep quality.