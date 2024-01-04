7 Health Benefits Of Passion Fruit

The passion fruit is a tropical fruit and is native to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. It is a native of Southern Brazil and is grown commercially in tropical and subtropical regions for its sweet, seedy fruit. Passion fruit contains a soft pulp and lots of seeds inside a hard rind. The fruit is both eaten and juiced, with its juice often added to other fruit juices to enhance the aroma. The fruit has lately gained a lot of popularity due to its richness in some powerful antioxidants and other nutrients and other nutrients that provide many health benefits. It contains high levels of vitamin A, which is important for skin, vision, and the immune system, and vitamin C, which is an important antioxidant. Passion fruit is rich in nutritious and medicinal properties.
1. Potential uses of Passion fruit for cancer
Passion fruit is rich in piceatannol, which possesses anticarcinogenic properties. A study was conducted on human cell lines to assess the effect of piceatannol-rich passion fruit seed extract on cancer cells which showed that the fruit had a positive impact on cancer treatment. This indicates that consuming passion fruit helps against cancers.
2. Potential uses of Passion fruit on blood pressure
Passion fruit is a folk medicine that has been used for managing high blood pressure. A study was conducted to assess the effects of passion fruit on high blood pressure and the results showed that the consumption of passion fruit peel extract causes a reduction in blood pressure which was attributed to a decrease in serum nitric oxide. Hence consuming passion fruit helps to manage blood pressure.
3. Potential uses of Passion fruit for improving vision
Passion fruit is a rich source of Vitamin A, that helps improve vision. Vitamin A produces rhodopsin, which helps the eyes adjust to dark light and improves dim light vision.
4. Potential uses of Passion fruit for fungal infections
Fungal infections include skin diseases like ringworm, candidiasis, and athlete’s foot that are caused by various fungi. Passion fruit contains passiflin (Pe-AFP1), a dimeric protein that possesses antifungal properties. This protein shows antifungal action against many filamentous fungi. Therefore, the consumption of passion fruit helps manage fungal infections.
5. Potential uses of Passion fruit for constipation
Passion fruit is high in soluble and insoluble fiber. A diet rich in fiber helps aid the digestion process and relieves constipation. The insoluble dietary fiber contained in passion fruit is known to improve bowel motility and prevent constipation. Thus, indicating that consuming passion fruit helps manage constipation.
6. Potential uses of Passion fruit for asthma
Passion fruit helps provide symptomatic relief for cough, shortness of breath, and wheezing in asthma. Asthma is characterized by the inflammation and narrowing of airways which impair the normal breathing process. A study was conducted to assess the effect of oral administration of passion fruit peel extract in asthma patients and the results of this study showed that the patients’ consumption of passion fruit improved the forced vital capacity and reduced cough, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Hence, the consumption of passion fruit helps in managing asthma.
7. May strengthen bones
Passion fruit contains minerals like magnesium, calcium, iron, and phosphorus. Therefore, including passion fruit in your diet is a good way to supplement the effects of other bone-strengthening foods. These minerals, contained in the fruit when taken with other rich sources, maintain bone density and help prevent osteoporosis. Passion fruit bark extract also has anti-inflammatory properties and thus helps relieve the symptoms of osteoarthritis.
