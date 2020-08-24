Madurai vs Trichy: Second Capital for Tamil Nadu A Poll Gimmick?

Should Tamil Nadu have two capital cities? As demand for a second capital city grows in the state, two factions of ministers from the ruling party AIADMK are split between Madurai and Trichy.

Although political analysts have called this “a poll gimmick” ahead of the 2021 state elections, the ministers believe with 38 districts to administer and all departmental heads located in Chennai, a second capital could help decentralise decision-making and decongest the current state capital. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, however, has brushed aside the clamour, saying “they were views of individuals, and not that of the government.”

So, what are the ministers demanding? Why are they divided between Madurai and Trichy?