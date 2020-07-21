Rise in COVID-19 Cases Slows in Chennai, Other Districts Spike

‘Highest single day spike,’ has become a regular phenomenon with coronavirus cases increasing rapidly in Tamil Nadu, making it the second worst affected state after Maharashtra. On 20 July, 4,985 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, of which 1,298 cases were from Chennai.

The total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,75,678, with 1,21,776 persons discharged and 2,551 deaths so far.

However, though the numbers seem to be an all-time high, it must be observed that the testing count has increased exponentially and the number of cases has dipped in the state capital. Several other districts are now observing a steady rise.

FIT has done a deep-dive to understand how coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, how the government has been handling the crisis and if the state’s strategy to increase testing has helped contain the spread.