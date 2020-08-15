‘Time To Work Together’: AIADMK’s EPS & OPS Issue Joint Statement

On a day when hectic parleys took place within the ruling AIADMK, raising speculation of a tug of war between Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam, the leadership chose to put up a united front.

The AIADMK on Saturday, 15 August, issued a statement jointly in the name of the coordinator OPS and joint coordinator EPS urging party members to maintain ‘military-style’ restraint, similar to what was followed under former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

The statement warned that action will be initiated against party members who speak about the AIADMK’s affairs in public without the approval of the party leadership.