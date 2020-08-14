In Pics: Dhoni, Raina, Chahar Depart For CSK’s Chennai IPL Camp
MS Dhoni departed for Chennai from Ranchi on Friday and will be part of the camp starting 20 August.
The IPL’s wheels are finally – and visibly – now in motion with CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Deepark Chahar leaving their respective hometowns to join their team’s camp ahead of their departure for the UAE.
Twitter was abuzz as a fan posted a video of Dhoni, donning a camouflage mask, arriving at the Ranchi airport earlier on Friday.
Suresh Raina and Deepak Chahar are travelling to Chennai together as they both posted videos from the airport as well.
Chennai Super Kings are one of the few teams who have called for a national camp of their Indian players and will be training at the Chepauk from 15 to 20 August. IPL teams have been allowed to depart for the UAE starting the 20th and CSK are likely to travel on the 21st.
All IPL teams have to undergo two COVID-19 tests in the week leading up to their departure for the UAE following which they are tested once again at the UAE airport they land on.
After this, all teams are placed in isolation for 7 days during which they will again be tested three time and only once their third test’s result comes out negative, on the 7th day, will they be allowed to start training in the UAE.
IPL 2020 gets underway on 19 September with the opening fixture most likely to feature defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.