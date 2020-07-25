5 Lessons India Can Learn From Tamil Nadu’s Handling of COVID-19

During the 14 days of isolation, if one is tested to be positive and is asymptomatic, he is advised to seek treatment at home and is continuously monitored by medical health professionals. The Chennai Corporation has deputed workers in every area who come door-to-door every 3-7 days to check on all family members for their temperature, blood pressure and thyroid levels.

“We need to approach this scientifically and not be affected by increase in positive cases and hospitalisation of patients. Because the more you find out, you can isolate, contact trace and quarantine those who are likely to get affected. And then you can manage them better because you can get them hospital help. We've seen that so far most deaths happen because they don't come to the hospital on time,” said Dr Ramasubramanian, part of the state medical expert team advising the government.

The state was under a strict lockdown till 6 July and even after that there are strict restrictions on the movement of people across district and state borders. Public transport has not been allowed and auto rickshaws and cabs can ply with only two passengers other than the driver. In order to enter the state or move to another district, you will need to get permission for travel, by applying for a travel e pass. Any movement to and from a containment zone is strictly prohibited.