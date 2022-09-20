Explained: WB Assembly's Resolution Against 'Excesses' of Central Probe Agencies

On Monday, 19 September, the West Bengal Assembly became the first to pass a resolution against the "excesses" of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and other central probe agencies.

The resolution suggested that these agencies were "selectively targeting" the leaders of West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) and "creating an atmosphere of fear."

This comes at a time when central agencies are probing several high-profile cases in which senior TMC leaders are accused. Here's all you need to know about the resolution and its consequences.