Ponzi Scheme Case: TMC Leader Arrested, Nearly Rs 80 Lakh Cash Recovered

He also stated that some of the documents indicate that Sahani had a bank account in Thailand.

"Hopefully, we will unearth more information after questioning him," the official added.

An FIR in connection with the scheme was lodged by the CBI's Economic Offences Unit in 2018.

The Supreme Court had in May 2014 directed the CBI to take over the probes of all ponzi chit fund schemes that duped lakh of depositors in Bengal and neighbouring Odisha.