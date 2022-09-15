TMC Mocks Suvendu Adhikari's 'Don't Touch Me, I Am Male' Remark, Stages Protest

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday, 15 September, undertook a protest march against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their "Nabanna Chalo" rally, holding placards ridiculing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's purported "don't touch my body" remark.

A video has been going viral on social media in which Adhikari is purportedly heard telling a female police official, "Don't touch my body. You are a lady, I am male."

He made the comments while he was being detained amid the rally.

A video of his remarks was also shared by the TMC on the party's official Twitter handle.