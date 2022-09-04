Chit Fund Scam: CBI Raids Residences of TMC’s Subodh Adhikari, Kamal Adhikari

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, 4 September, raided the residences of Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Bijpur MLA Subodh Adhikari and his brother Kamal Adhikari in connection with the chit fund scam that duped people of lakhs of rupees.

Kamal Adhikari is also the chairman of the Kachrapara Municipality.

As many as seven locations in West Bengal were raided by the CBI on Sunday. At least six CBI teams have been carrying out searches at Halishahar and Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas from Sunday morning.