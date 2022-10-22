‘Sardar’ & ‘Monster’ to ‘Padavettu’: South Films to Watch This Festive Weekend
Here's a comprehensive list of films you can catch in theatres and OTT during this festive weekend.
1. Prince
Prince is a bilingual rom-com, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ukrainian actor, Maria Ryaboshapka in lead roles. It revolves around an Indian man who falls in love with a British woman. Directed by Jathi Rathnalu fame Anudeep KV, Prince is Sivakarthikeyan's Telugu debut. The film hit the big screens on 21 October in Tamil and Telugu.
2. Sardar
The Tamil spy-action thriller features Ponniyin Selvan fame, actor Karthi. Written and directed by P.S. Mithran, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey and Laila in key roles. The film released on 21 October, clashing with Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince in Tamil Nadu.
3. Padavettu
Featuring Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, Aditi Balan, and Shammi Thilakan among others, Padavettu is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Liju Krishna. It is the story of struggle and ambition amidst greed and corruption. The film released in theatres on 21 October.
4. Head Bush
Head Bush is a gangster drama starring Dhananjaya. The movie is directed by Shoonya and features Payal Rajput, Sruthi Hariharan, and Balu Nagendra as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for the film are Raghu Mukherjee and Vasishta N. Simha. The Kannada film released in theatres on 21 October.
5. Monster
The Mohanlal starrer Monster is a crime thriller directed by Vysakh after the blockbuster hit Pulimurugan. The film also features Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, Siddique, and KB Ganesh Kumar in key roles. In Monster, Mohanlal essays a character named Lucky Singh. The film is running in cinemas from 21 October.
6. Ori Devuda
Debutant director Ashwath Marimuthu's Ori Devuda is a Telugu remake of Ashok Selvan-starrer Tamil film, Oh My Kadavule (2020). Starring Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, and, Asha Bhat, it is a rom-com with a touch of fantasy. The film had its theatrical release on 21 October.
7. Ginna
Ginna is a fun thriller featuring Vishnu Manchu, Sunny Leone and Paayal Rajput. Directed by Suryaah, the Telugu film hit the theatres on 21 October.
8. Ammu
Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, Ammu revolves around the life of a domestic abuse survivor who rises like a phoenix, above her crushing trauma. Popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is the creative producer for Ammu. Helmed by Charukesh Sekar, the film also stars Naveen Chandra and Bobby Simha. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 19 October.
9. Oke Oka Jeevitham
Debutant Shree Karthick's directorial backed by Dream Warrior Pictures is a bilingual starring Amala Akkineni, Sharwanand, and Ritu Varma in the lead roles. Titled as Kanam in Tamil and Oke Oka Jeevitha in Telugu, it revolves around three friends struggling in their lives. When they were given a chance to correct their mistakes by traveling back in time, they immediately grabbed it. The film was released in theaters on 9 September and is now available on SonyLiv to stream.
10. Palthu Janwar
With actor and director Basil Joseph in the lead, Palthu Janwar is a comedy-drama that delves into the human and animal bond. The film released in the theatres on 8 September and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
11. Bimbisara
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s fantasy action drama, Bimbisara which was released in August is currently streaming now on ZEE5. The story revolves around a cold-blooded king from centuries ago, landing at Hyderabad city in the present time.
