‘Sardar’ & ‘Monster’ to ‘Padavettu’: South Films to Watch This Festive Weekend

2. Sardar

The Tamil spy-action thriller features Ponniyin Selvan fame, actor Karthi. Written and directed by P.S. Mithran, the film also stars Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey and Laila in key roles. The film released on 21 October, clashing with Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince in Tamil Nadu.

3. Padavettu

Featuring Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, Aditi Balan, and Shammi Thilakan among others, Padavettu is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Liju Krishna. It is the story of struggle and ambition amidst greed and corruption. The film released in theatres on 21 October.

4. Head Bush

Head Bush is a gangster drama starring Dhananjaya. The movie is directed by Shoonya and features Payal Rajput, Sruthi Hariharan, and Balu Nagendra as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for the film are Raghu Mukherjee and Vasishta N. Simha. The Kannada film released in theatres on 21 October.