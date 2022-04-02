Review: Despite Flaws, 'Manmatha Leelai' is an Engaging & Peculiar Entertainer

Renowned director Venkat Prabhu’s films comes with unexpected twists. Following STR’s Maanadu, Venkat Prabhu had a bumpy first day screening for Manmatha Leelai, with theatres starting from noon shows only due to technical glitches, as confirmed by the producers.

Marketed as “A Venkat Prabhu Quickie'', Manmatha Leelai was shot under a month during the COVID-induced lockdown, with limited cast and locations. The film is backed by Rockfort Entertainment and Prabhu’s Black Ticket Company, and features Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Suman, Smruthi Venkat and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles.

Written along with one of his former assistant directors, Manivannan Balasubramaniam, Manmatha Leelai rolls back and forth between two timelines - 2010 and 2020. It draws parallels from the playboy protagonist’s one night stands, delving into what happened then and what happens now. The film is a comic representation of extramarital affairs, with the story revolving around Sathya (played by Ashok Selvan) and his three love interests - an online girlfriend, a hot stranger and his innocent wife.