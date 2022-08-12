ADVERTISEMENT
‘Viruman’ Review: Actor Karthi Shines in the Typical Rural Action Drama
i

‘Viruman’ Review: Actor Karthi Shines in the Typical Rural Action Drama

Karthi's Viruman, bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment is a cliched village based entertainer.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Updated
Movie Reviews
2 min read

‘Viruman’ Review: Actor Karthi Shines in the Typical Rural Action Drama

Wasting no time to introduce the hero and the villain of the story, Viruman opens with a shot where a son with a knife, chases his father to kill him.

Why this rage? Why would he want to kill his own dad? What happened in the past? Will their bruised relationship find a happy ending? Director Muthaiah answers all these questions while strictly adhering to the ‘rural action drama’ template - mass introduction scene of a hero flexing his muscles, slow motion action sequences, screenplay loaded with passable jokes, some powerful and many melodramatic emotional dialogues.

A still from Viruman.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The film delves into how Viruman (Karthi) grapples with the traumatic pain inflicted by his father Muniyandi (Prakash Raj), an avaricious and egoistic man reeking of autocracy and misogyny. Viruman’s dead mother (Saranya Ponvanan) appears in flashbacks and forms the underlying thread that keeps the storyline alive.

Viruman succeeds mostly in highlighting the importance of familial bonds and how one should aim at repairing and not throwing away broken relationships.
ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash Raj who is the poster child or rather, the poster dad, of Tamil cinema, convinces you to hate him with his realistic performance.

Prakash Raj in a still from Viruman.

Soori who recently revived his comedic timing in Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, has shined well in Viruman too. Breaking the monotony, his humor works mostly, helping the film engage with the audience better.

However, most of the conflicts are conveniently resolved in the Viruman world and the chain of events that follow are predictable too. For instance, the relationship arc of Thaenu (Aditi Shankar) and Muniyandi, Viruman and an MLA, or the way Prakash Raj enters the climax venue, none of them are very convincing.

Karthi and Aditi from Viruman

Photo courtesy: Youtube

However, Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music and background score is a huge savior to the audience while we see Karthi saving Viruman with his exceptional performance. With similarities in look and behaviour, Karthi as Viruman unintentionally has shades of Paruthiveeran and Dilli from Kaithi. Daughter of legendary director Shankar, Aditi Shankar makes a confident debut.

With melodrama and some archaic portrayals, Viruman scrapes through as a rural family entertainer. The film, bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment is running in cinemas now.

Also Read

‘Sita Ramam’ Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Is a Fresh Yet Old-School Love Story

‘Sita Ramam’ Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Film Is a Fresh Yet Old-School Love Story

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×