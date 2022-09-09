Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Amala Akkineni & Sharwanand Give a Soulful Drama

One of the most interesting aspects of the film is when the lead characters realize they have swapped their timelines. However, there are logical loopholes associated with it.

For instance, the characters like school security, Savitha (the girl who was fond of Kadhir) and Santhosh (Kadhir's childhood nemesis) are acquainted with the younger versions of the main leads in the past (played by Jay Adithya, Nithyaraj, & Hitesh). However, when those characters grow old and meet the same younger versions in the future due to the timeline swap, they do not seem recognize the kids.

Didn't Santhosh send his marriage invitation to Kadhir very recently? Also, how can Savitha forget her childhood crush when she was so fond of him in the past? Or is it the norm and I am the only one still struggling to forget my school crush?

Another scene is when Sharwanand, Ramesh Thilak and Kadhir run from the police who chase them in a jeep. They are not caught until they magically reach their intended destination, which they didn't know the address of, in the first place.