'Michael' Review: Sundeep Kishan Stars in a Wannabe Mix of 'Pulp Fiction'& 'KGF'

Presented by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Michael is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and set in the streets of Mumbai. The story revolves around Michael (Sundeep Kishan), an orphaned kid who raises himself against all odds to become a gangster.

But why does he want to conquer the underworld? Why did he choose blood and gore over a simple life? Is he here to settle a score? These are some of the questions the film intends to answer.

Like Rocky in KGF, Michael is driven by the most important woman in his life—his mother. Her words become his purpose. Meanwhile, Michael saves a leading don, Gurunath (Gautham Vasudev Menon), not once but twice. Gurunath soon becomes his godfather and treats him like his own son.