‘Yashoda’ Review: Samantha Shines as an Action Star in Surrogacy-Themed Thriller

Named after the mythological character, Yashoda who is the foster-mother of Lord Krishna, the plot revolves around a poor woman (Samantha) who chooses to become a surrogate mother.

Why does she do it? To earn money and save her ailing sister, or at least that’s what we are told, at first.

Yashoda delves into the complex world of surrogacy. However, it is just the first block of a huge puzzle. The film also explores the dangerously entangled layers within it—the cosmetic industry and medical crimes.