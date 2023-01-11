‘Varisu’ Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Is a Formulaic Family Entertainer

The setting and the characters in the film look like they were straight out of a posh clothing or jewellery advertisement. The way the emotional sequences were choreographed simply gives you a high-budget serial vibe. Despite the fact that the film's primary goal was to play on sentiment, director Vamsi Paidipally's writing lacked emotional depth.

The screenplay suffered majorly during the first half. It did, however, pick up steam just before the intermission and soon became fast-paced in the second half.

There is no denying that Varisu gets the basics right. It is loaded with sentiment, love, dance, action, and whatnot. Despite certain cliches, the film is self-aware, up-to-date in understanding the pulse of young audiences, and successfully caters to the die-hard fans of Thalapathy Vijay. He even broke the fourth wall a couple of times with a flying kiss to his fans at one point, leaving them enthralled.

Varisu is running in cinemas now.