Review Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Rambo Rattles Between Rocking & Rambling
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal reimagines the rom-com genre with the usual storyline- “two girls fight over a guy”.
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a quirky rom-com that works in parts but not as a whole
There is a dialogue in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal that loosely conveys the crux of the storyline - Even if something is fundamentally very wrong, if you can explain it in a husky voice infusing it with some deep emotions, it will no longer sound as bad as it initially was.
If you think about it, the film follows the same principle. And the makers have hinted at it quite well because just like how Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo in the film smartly tries to justify cheating on two women at the same time, Director Vignesh Shivan with his quirky comedy, some beautifully placed emotional dialogues and heart touching lyrics also cheekily cheats the audience – making them believe that this is a one of a kind love story while all he did was, reimagine the rom-com genre by twisting the tale of the usual storyline – “two girls fight over a guy”. But what feels somewhat good is that the hero is not completely rewarded at the end despite his mistakes as one would anticipate.
The story revolves around Rambo (Vijay Sethupathi) who feels like he is cursed with bad luck. His dad dies on the day he was born, his mother gets bedridden after a stroke, the rain stops just when he wants to enjoy it and he can’t even get his favourite ice cream when he wants to have one.
However, the unlucky Rambo hits the jackpot combo – Kanmani(Nayanthara) and Khatija(Samantha). He believes they are the reason for his newfound good luck. Rambo gets stuck between morality and his platonic love for the two women. He cheats them both and then gets caught. But what happens next, who does he end up getting married to? That is the rest of the story.
There are famous references from Vignesh Shivan’s previous film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and cute recreations of iconic scenes of monogamous relationships from films like Titanic, Kushi, Sathya with the three leads that feel a little quirky.
The love sequences that are individually choreographed between Vijaysethupathi - Nayanthara and Vijaysethupathi - Samantha are convincing, leaving a lasting impression. All three have solid sequences to prove their mettle – highlighting that they are some of the best stars topping the charts in the industry right now. For instance, Nayanthara takes you on an emotional ride in a car scene, Samantha connects with you in a bridge scene, and Vijay Sethupathi convinces you of his easy innocence.
Redin Kingsley, Bijili Ramesh and Lollu Sabha Maaran crack you up with some really funny comedy sequences. Prabhu, Kala Master, Seema and Sreesanth have played their parts well though they are slightly overdramatic.
However, the screenplay felt slightly dragged out and could have been tighter to create better engagement. The repetition of certain dialogues felt unnecessary and few cinematic moments that were created could have been more impactful if it wasn't extended even after their purpose was served. Probably Vignesh Shivan anticipated the audience’s reaction and included it as a counter to Kanmani and Khatija’s frustration whenever Rambo keeps saying he loves them both equally.
There is a thin line between polyamorous relationships and adultery. However, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, tries to be morally correct but slips into the stereotypical societal understanding of mixing them both. While adultery is wrong, being in a consensual polyamorous relationship is not. One can have multiple partners if everyone involved in the relationship knows about it and consents to be part of it.
But the major problem with the film is that instead of focusing on Rambo being a cheat at large, the film keeps questioning Rambo’s urge to choose both of his choices. Idli or Dosai? Rajini or Kamal? Biriyani or Curd rice? Kanmani or Khatija? If you look at it clearly, it is okay for Rambo to love both Kanmani and Khatija as long as they both agree to it.
But honestly, the title Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal works better as a love story between– Vignesh Shivan, Anirudh Ravichander (music composer) and the audience rather than the three leads. Mostly because, Anirudh comes with his brilliant background score and scintillating songs – simply accentuating the entire mood of the film. His music stirs your soul with love even if you are single like me. Anirudh simply aces in his milestone, 25th film.
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (two loves, just like that) is a film that you can Kaathuvakula (just like that) see over the weekend.
