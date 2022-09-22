ADVERTISEMENT

Liger OTT: Release Date, Time, Languages, and Platform

Liger's OTT release date has been announced. The movie will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 22 September.

Liger OTT: Release Date, Time, Languages, and Platform
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer MMA-based movie Liger is all set to be released on OTT today, 22 September 2022. The movie was released in theaters on 25 August 2022 and didn't receive much appreciation from the audience. Although the movie failed miserably at the box office, it received mixed reviews and some people liked Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry in the movie.

The cast of Liger movie included Ananya Panday (female lead), Vijay Deverakonda (male lead), and supporting actors like Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan, and Vishu Reddy.

Director Puri Jagannadh tried to make the film more interesting by including a short cameo of legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, however, the movie's weak storyline failed to grab eyeballs.

Let us read more about the OTT release date of Liger along with the time, languages, platforms, and other details.

Liger movie marked the Bollywood debut of actor Vijay Deverakonda and the Telugu debut of Ananya Panday. The movie did not do well on the box office and received a collection of Rs 33 crore on its first day.

Liger OTT: Release Date, Time, and Platform

Liger will be available on OTT from today, 22 September 2022. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar from today midnight. According to the official tweet by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu, "Witness @TheDeverakonda in all his Mad Glory, as #LIGER! #LigerOnHotstar Streaming Now".

Liger OTT Release: Languages

According to an official teaser released by Disney+ Hotstar Telugu, Liger OTT will be available from 22 September midnight on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application. The movie will be available in south Indian lanugauges like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. If reports are to be believed, Liger OTT Hindi will be released later on various platforms.

