'Liger' Review: Vijay Deverakonda Film Is A Colossal Disappointment

Liger is called Liger because dear mother (Ramya) identifies herself as a tigress and the father, who is long gone, as a lion. Therefore the portmanteau Li-ger! Our main man stutters and the film decides to make a big deal of it. He is smooth with his moves though. The movie makes a big deal of that too.

They drill this till the very end. He seems ready to fight from the first scene, but must enroll with Master (Ronit Roy) to learn mixed martial arts. We are said Liger is quick so he learns everything fast. Then again we are told he is made for bigger things, but the speech impediment not withstanding he meets Tanya (Ananya Panday), who crashes a wedding drunk and becomes a social media star. Social media influencers have never been so brutally trolled as they have been here. We know Tanya has a brother Sanjay, who can't stand Liger and is his MMA rival. We also know she makes silly reels to get more followers. But that’s all that we know. Did Ananya Panday know anything more that made her sign the script ? Women are distractions, made by god to remind men that hell exists. Liger‘s mother doesn’t like Tanya, and so she remains an object of hate and ridicule.