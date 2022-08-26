‘Liger’ Honest Review: This One’s a Crossbreed Between Unbearable and Annoying

1. I am certain Liger is written by someone stuck in the early 2000s. It is the story of a man who wants to compete in the World Championship of MMA (Mixed martial arts). He does this to fulfill his mother’s wish, under the guidance of a very strict coach who specifically asks him to stay away from girls and not lose his focus. Our hero falls in love with a woman who is way too rich and out of his league, and also finds himself in a rivalry with her brother who is set out to kill him. If this isn’t a textbook cliché story, I don’t know what is.