Vijay Devarakonda’s 'Liger' to Prithviraj’s 'Theerppu': Week’s South Releases

Starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger is a sports action drama. The film is one of the year's highly anticipated releases as boxing champion Mike Tyson faces off against the sensational Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the pan-Indian film will release in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam. It is all set for a theatrical release on 25 August.