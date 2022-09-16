'Dream Girl 2' Teaser: Ananya Pandey to Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana
'Dream Girl 2' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey is slated for its release next year, on 29 June, 2023.
The teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 has released on Friday, 16 September. The film is a sequel of the actor's 2019 hit, Dream Girl co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. In the upcoming sequel, we will see Ananya Pandey opposite Ayushmann.
Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared a witty teaser from his upcoming film and announced its release date. He captioned the post, "Aapki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."
In the teaser, Ayushmann appears to be tensed, as he talks to his two friends, wondering if he should perform a special puja to tide over the lean phase of Bollywood, cleverly commenting over the ongoing 'boycott' trend in the industry. In the following sequences, Ayushmann introduces us to the other characters in the film. Ananya Pandey also makes her appearance in the teaser.
Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film will revolve around the life of Karam, a small-town boy who is trying to make it big (played by Ayushmann), who eventually falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya).
Talking about the sequel, Ayushmann said in a statement, "I am super stoked about Dream Girl 2! This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and its exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to see the audience reaction to our chemistry.”
Whereas, Ananya said that the film's cast was her "dream team". She added in her statement that, I am excited to be a part of Dream Girl 2 and working with the dream team of Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the finest actors of Bollywood and the true boss lady Ektaa Kapoor herself. This one is going to be a treat for all those who loved Dream Girl.
Besides the two leads, Dream Girl 2 will bring back some familiar faces such as Abhishek Banerjee, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, and Manjot Singh, who will reprise their respective roles in the film.
Dream Girl 2 is slated for its theatrical release next year, on the festival of Eid, on 29 June 2023.
