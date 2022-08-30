'Liger' to 'Baahubali': Times Ramya Krishnan Played Unconventional Mothers
Here are five films which show Ramya Krishnan is the unconventional mother of South cinema.
Be it Neelambari from Padayappa or Maggie from Panchatanthiram, Ramya Krishnan is known for playing strong and fierce women on screen. The actor has also broken stereotypes when it comes to essaying the role of a mother.
Here are five films which show Ramya is the 'unconventional' mother of South Indian Cinema.
Liger
A self-declared 'tigress' in the movie, Ramya Krishnan delivers a decent performance in Liger. She plays a mother who is desperate for her son (played by Vijay Deverakonda) to win. She constantly motivates him and is ready to go to any lengths to help him succeed.
Super Deluxe
Super Deluxe features some of the best South actors, including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Ramya and Fahadh Faasil. Ramya shines in her role as a mother who was a porn star in the past. Her teenaged daughter is ashamed of her mom, but the latter reasons with her child as to why she chose the profession. Through her performance, Ramya showed us that everything isn't black and white.
Baahubali
It can be mentioned that Ramya Krishnan’s career-best performance is Rajamatha Sivagami Devi from Baahubali. She plays a strong and fierce queen mother in the Rajamouli directorial. Ramya was appreciated for portraying the role of a clever and independent woman who is not afraid to accept her mistakes and work towards rectifying them.
Hello
Ramya Krishnan in Hello is the kind of mother who becomes a best friend to her child. This is a mom we would all yearn for. Ramya plays a mom who adopts a kid, proving that one doesn’t have to be a biological mother to love their children unconditionally.
Ammoru
Having grown up as an orphan, Bhavani (Soundarya) is an ardent devotee of goddess Ammoru, who she believes is her mother and protector. In this mythological film, Ramya plays the goddess who descends on earth to save Bhavani from villains. After its release, Ramya became one of the most sought-after actors for playing devotional roles.
