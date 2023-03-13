8 Indians Who Have Won Oscars and Their Achievements

Satyajit Ray remains one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema to date. Ray was awarded an 'Academy Honorary Award' for lifetime achievement at the 64th Oscars in 1992. Due to his declining health, the director was unable to personally attend the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre. However, Ray's video message was screened at the ceremony.

The award, announced by actor Audrey Hepburn, described his work in recognition of Ray's "rare mastery of the art of motion pictures and his profound humanism, which has had an indelible influence on filmmakers and audiences throughout the world."

Besides, Ray is also the recipient of several other prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, the Dadasahed Phalke Award, India's highest film award, the 36th National Awards, and a Golden Bear Award.