'Feels Like a Dream': Ram Charan Reacts to RRR's Oscar Win For 'Naatu Naatu'

He also attached a statement in which he wrote: "RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream."

He further wrote: “SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece.”

During the Oscars award ceremony, 'Naatu Naatu' was performed live on stage and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone took centre stage to welcome the performers.

'Naatu Naatu' was competing against 'Applause', 'Hold My Hand', 'This is a Life', and 'Lift Me Up'.