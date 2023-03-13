'Feels Like a Dream': Ram Charan Reacts to RRR's Oscar Win For 'Naatu Naatu'
RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' took home an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.
India won big at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The film which has left critics and audiences enthralled in the West won one of the most coveted awards at the 2023 Oscars. Ram Charan, one of the lead actors in the film, took to Twitter to express his joy regarding the same.
He captioned the post as. "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"
He also attached a statement in which he wrote: "RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream."
He further wrote: “SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece.”
During the Oscars award ceremony, 'Naatu Naatu' was performed live on stage and the performance earned a standing ovation. Deepika Padukone took centre stage to welcome the performers.
'Naatu Naatu' was competing against 'Applause', 'Hold My Hand', 'This is a Life', and 'Lift Me Up'.
Topics: RRR Ram Charan Oscars 2023
