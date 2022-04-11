'This is The Time to Unite': AR Rahman on the North-South Divide
AR Rahman also spoke about the South Indian representation in films.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Dakshin - South India Media and Entertainment Summit on Saturday.
At his inaugural address at the Chennai Trade Center, Stalin urged the film industry to promote progressive thinking and create awareness about the ill-effects of gutka and other drugs on the youth.
At the event, 'The Icon' award was presented to Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Sunday for his unparalleled contribution to the Indian music industry and for representing India on the global platform.
During his acceptance speech, Rahman said that he met a Chinese guy seven years back when he went to Malaysia, and the latter had expressed that North Indians are his favorite since they have a fairer skin complexion and that their films are more charming.
Rahman said he wondered if that guy saw South Indian movies, adding that he was deeply disturbed by it.
He then opined, “We (South Indians) love our color. We need to represent them in the most glorious and dignified way. The composer further mentioned that there is a gulf between South and North India, emphasizing that it's very easy to divide people through art and this is the time to unite.
The press also asked Rahman about Amit Shah's 'English versus Hindi' remark. To which he responded, "Tamil is only our link language".
Recently, Rahman had also tweeted an image captioned as 'Tamizhanangu', with a footnote from celebrated Tamil poet Barathidasan, denoting that the Tamil language serves as the foundation of the Tamil people.
His recent speech at the summit has garnered tremendous support from his fans, and those who are against the Hindi imposition.
