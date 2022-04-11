'This is The Time to Unite': AR Rahman on the North-South Divide

At the event, 'The Icon' award was presented to Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman on Sunday for his unparalleled contribution to the Indian music industry and for representing India on the global platform.

During his acceptance speech, Rahman said that he met a Chinese guy seven years back when he went to Malaysia, and the latter had expressed that North Indians are his favorite since they have a fairer skin complexion and that their films are more charming.

Rahman said he wondered if that guy saw South Indian movies, adding that he was deeply disturbed by it.

He then opined, “We (South Indians) love our color. We need to represent them in the most glorious and dignified way. The composer further mentioned that there is a gulf between South and North India, emphasizing that it's very easy to divide people through art and this is the time to unite.