Oscars '23 Complete Winners' List: India Wins With RRR & The Elephant Whisperers

Indian films made history at the 95th Academy Awards securing two wins for the country. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary short The Elephant Whisperers won in its category as well.

The win for 'Naatu Naatu' has made RRR the first Indian film to win an Oscar in the original song category. While The Elephant Whisperers was the third Indian documentary short to be nominated for an Oscar, after The House That Ananda Built and An Encounter With Faces, it is the country's first win in the category.

At the Oscars 2023, Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture and the Best Actress and Actor awards went to Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser respectively.

Here's a complete list of the Oscars 2023 winners (indicated in brackets):