Oscars '23 Complete Winners' List: India Wins With RRR & The Elephant Whisperers
The 95th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Indian films made history at the 95th Academy Awards securing two wins for the country. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary short The Elephant Whisperers won in its category as well.
The win for 'Naatu Naatu' has made RRR the first Indian film to win an Oscar in the original song category. While The Elephant Whisperers was the third Indian documentary short to be nominated for an Oscar, after The House That Ananda Built and An Encounter With Faces, it is the country's first win in the category.
At the Oscars 2023, Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture and the Best Actress and Actor awards went to Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser respectively.
Here's a complete list of the Oscars 2023 winners (indicated in brackets):
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actress in a Lead Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Actor in a Lead Role
Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany (WINNER)
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
EO, Poland
Close, Belgium
Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny (WINNER)
Documentary (Short)
The Elephant Whisperers (WINNER)
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Original Song
‘Applause’ from Tell It like a Woman
‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick
‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR (WINNER)
‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye (WINNER)
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Animated Feature Film
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
The Sea Beast
Animation Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (WINNER)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking (WINNER)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Achievement in Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water (WINNER)
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Cinematography
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front (WINNER)
Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Film Editing
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Tár
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley (WINNER)
