Imtiaz Ali Decodes ‘Veera’s Outburst’ Scene From Alia Bhatt’s ‘Highway'
Imtiaz Ali also spills the beans about Randeep Hooda's 'bad behaviour' on the sets of 'Highway'.
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali spoke to The Quint about a crucial scene in his film Highway, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda.
Talking about shooting the scene wherein Alia’s character Veera opens up to her family about being sexually abused as a child, Imtiaz said, “This particular scene was shot at the end. This girl (Alia) surprised me with every scene she did. She was extremely young but she got it and she knew what was supposed to be done.”
“I already knew what might happen but some of the actors of this scene; notably my friend Pallavi who is also in the scene….the moment Alia started performing and saying these lines, I saw that Pallavi and some of the other actors really got affected and started breaking down themselves.”Imtiaz Ali
The director also opens about Randeep Hooda’s ‘difficult behaviour’ on the sets of Highway.
Watch the video for more.
