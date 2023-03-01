Dadasaheb Phalke Awards Vs THE Dadasaheb Phalke Award: What's the Difference?

What do Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files have in common? All of them recently received accolades in different categories at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards.

Now, before you go 'wow', pause for a second, because that's not the same as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award – the highest honour in the field of Indian cinema.

After filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced on Twitter that his movie The Kashmir Files bagged the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards in the 'best film' category, along with the hashtag #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023, many news organisations took the tweet at face value.

However, the two awards are quite different from each other.

So, how are they different? And are there other awards named after Dadasaheb Phalke? Read on.