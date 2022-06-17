ADVERTISEMENT

'Lagaan' Completes 21 Years, Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker & More Celebrate

Aamir Khan hosted a party at his residence to celebrate the event.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
'Lagaan' Completes 21 Years, Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker & More Celebrate
i

Aamir Khan's film, Lagaan completed 21 years on 15 June. And the celebrated actor was quick to host a party at his residence. Ashutosh Gowariker, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Akhilendra Mishra, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, were all seen at the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video shared by Aamir's production house on Instagram detailed what they were up to at the party. In the video, the Lagaan team played foosball, laughed and seemed to have a great time. In the background, we can hear Lagaan's title track.

Ashutosh Gowariker also took to Twitter to share some throwback pictures. He also wrote, “Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE! ”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagaan is considered one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema and has received love and appreciation across the globe.

Also Read

Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan Overcomes Hurdles to Achieve His Dream

Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan Overcomes Hurdles to Achieve His Dream

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×