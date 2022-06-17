'Lagaan' Completes 21 Years, Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker & More Celebrate
Aamir Khan hosted a party at his residence to celebrate the event.
Aamir Khan's film, Lagaan completed 21 years on 15 June. And the celebrated actor was quick to host a party at his residence. Ashutosh Gowariker, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Akhilendra Mishra, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, were all seen at the party.
A video shared by Aamir's production house on Instagram detailed what they were up to at the party. In the video, the Lagaan team played foosball, laughed and seemed to have a great time. In the background, we can hear Lagaan's title track.
Ashutosh Gowariker also took to Twitter to share some throwback pictures. He also wrote, “Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE! ”
Lagaan is considered one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema and has received love and appreciation across the globe.
