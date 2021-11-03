Gulzar Looks Back at RD Burman, Bimal Roy, Sanjeev Kumar In His Memoir

Never a vacant moment, his unfussy desk is his constant muse. He writes mostly in Urdu – poems, lyrics, stories, scripts, dialogue, reminiscences and more – in legible black ink long-hand.

Clearly, ever since he gave up film direction after Hu Tu Tu in 1999, he has zestfully renewed his first love, writing – culminating in an estimable collection of books, some slim, some voluminous – stacked discreetly behind his decades-old collection of the paperbacks and hardcovers of literary tomes which have been his most loyal companions through 87 years.

Now, he has published Actually…I Met Them, taglined Memoirs – a collection of 18 pen-portraits of his mentors and the creative geniuses of Bombay's show business – largely from the Bengali School of thought. With a frank ‘gee-whiz’ child-like candour, he admits that he still has to pinch himself hard to believe the collaborations truly transpired for a boy who left his home at an impressionable age from Punjab’s Dina, Jhelum (now in Pakistan) to Delhi and eventually to Bombay to check out if the Big City would give him luck-by-chance to realise his impossible dreams.

In this pursuit, Gulzar admits that there are some scars which still have to heal, like the unshakeable grief of being unable to attend his father’s funeral. In Bombay, he shared a pokey room in suburban Chaar Bangla, Andheri, paying the rent by toiling as a garage mechanic. A roof above the head and addagiri with like-minded strugglers meant more than gazillions.