Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Stuns in Black; RRR Team Arrives at Red Carpet
Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, NTR Jr arrive at the Oscars red carpet.
The 95th Academy Awards have begun, and India competes for three trophies. RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' is vying for the Best Original Song trophy, All That Breathes is competing for the Best Documentary Feature award and The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. Deepika Padukone is one of the presenters this year.
The ceremony is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Ahead of the ceremony, Deepika and Ram Charan took to Instagram to share their red carpet looks. Deepika looks stunning in a black gown, and Ram Charan and Jr NTR also chose black for the occasion.
