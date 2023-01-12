Viral Clip Of Gulzar Reciting Poetry For Javed Akhtar Will Steal Your Heart
Javed Akhtar and Gulzar shared the stage at the launch of Arvind Mandloi's book on Akhtar titled 'Jadunama'.
I don't know about you but when I first saw images of Gulzar Sahib and Javed Akhtar together, I had but one thought in my mind: this is what heaven must sound like. When two magnanimous lyricists of their stature come together, you can't NOT expect to witness some soulful art. Not only did Akhtar and Gulzar deliver but they also unfurled magic together.
The now-viral clip begins with Gulzar bringing up Akhtar's song, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. He humorously points out how he always thought that the song was about multiple women, prompting Javed to burst into laughter.
Following their irreverent camaraderie, Gulzar Sahib goes on to recite a moving poem for Javed Akhtar. In his verse, Gulzar recounts an incident with a fan who claimed to adore his work and be his ardent admirer. However when she bid him goodbye, she called him by Akhtar's name, intensifying his envy.
Gulzar Sahib concludes his poem with, "Humesha se yeh hi darr tha ki woh kambakhat mujhse achha likhta hain (I was always insecure that he writes better than me)!"
To this heartwarming poem, Akhtar gave an equally wholesome response. He narrated an incident about a fan confusing him for Gulzar and the hilarity that followed.
Since uploading (10 January), the clip has garnered 513.2K views. Needless to say, Desi Twitter is bowled over by the effortless camaraderie between the two legends. While one Twitter user wrote, "Wordcraft, wit n mutual respect. Trait of Magnanimity to be imbibed", another commented, "Pure joy!"
Check out how others responded:
Topics: Gulzar Javed Akhtar poetry
