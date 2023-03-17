'We Were Not in Buddy Terms': Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Father Rishi Kapoor

In a conversation with his sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, for What Women Want, Ranbir shared, "I think with papa and Dabbu uncle (Randhir Kapoor) also, the kind of parenting style they had was a little distant. Of course, they believed in family values a lot. They wanted the entire family to always be together. They were strict. They were not in buddy terms. Basically, you couldn't just sit and chat about your life."

"The family values that he's passed on to me and my sister, I think that's something that I would like to instill in my daughter also", Ranbir added.