'We Were Not in Buddy Terms': Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His Father Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor opened up about Rishi Kapoor's parenting style and how he would like to pass it on to his daughter.
Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about his relationship with his late father, actor Rishi Kapoor, in a recent interview. The Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar actor opened up about Rishi's parenting style and how he would like to pass it on to his daughter, Raha.
In a conversation with his sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, for What Women Want, Ranbir shared, "I think with papa and Dabbu uncle (Randhir Kapoor) also, the kind of parenting style they had was a little distant. Of course, they believed in family values a lot. They wanted the entire family to always be together. They were strict. They were not in buddy terms. Basically, you couldn't just sit and chat about your life."
"The family values that he's passed on to me and my sister, I think that's something that I would like to instill in my daughter also", Ranbir added.
The actor also opened up about the birth of Raha and added, "I got the opportunity to hold my daughter the moment that she was born, after her umbilical cord was cut. And that moment, I guess, will be etched as a very big core memory in my life, and I won't be able to forget that."
Ranbir also spoke about the first time his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, held their daughter. He told Kareena, "To witness Alia and her, I think that was also such a magical moment because she was crying and the moment that she came on her chest and her neck, it was just very magical to watch."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Animal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. It is expected to hit the big screens on 11 August this year.
