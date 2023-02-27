'A New Understanding of Love': Ranbir Kapoor On His Daughter Raha

Ranbir spoke about how he didn't want to leave his daughter to travel for film promotions, he said: “I don’t want to leave home. This morning, just the 20 minutes I got with her before my flight rejuvenated me. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos.

He also spoke about how he he is a 'burping specialist': "I’m a burping specialist. I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I’m at home, I’m always beside her and it’s magical.

In the end, he also added: "She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It’s a love you cannot describe."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, Raha in November last year.

He is currently is gearing up for the release of his new film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which co-stars Shraddha Kapoor.