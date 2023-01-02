‘Animal’ First Look: Armed With an Axe, Ranbir Kapoor Looks Rugged in the Poster
'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will hit the big screens on 11 August 2023.
The makers unveiled the first look poster of Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday, 31 December. Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.
In the poster, Ranbir looks rugged with his messy long hair and a beard. The actor can be seen holding a blood-stained axe between his arms and wearing a blood-soaked white shirt. He looks fiercely at someone as he lights up a cigarette in the poster.
Taking to Twitter, the film's director shared Ranbir's first look with his fans and wrote, "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE (Smiley face emoji)."
Here, take a look:
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.
Animal will hit the silver screens on 11 August 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Anil Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Animal
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.