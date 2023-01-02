‘Animal’ First Look: Armed With an Axe, Ranbir Kapoor Looks Rugged in the Poster

In the poster, Ranbir looks rugged with his messy long hair and a beard. The actor can be seen holding a blood-stained axe between his arms and wearing a blood-soaked white shirt. He looks fiercely at someone as he lights up a cigarette in the poster.

Taking to Twitter, the film's director shared Ranbir's first look with his fans and wrote, "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE (Smiley face emoji)."

Here, take a look: