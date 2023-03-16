Pics: Alia Bhatt Gives a Peek Into Her 30th Birthday Celebrations

Alia Bhatt turned 30 on 15 March. The actor celebrated the special day with Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and a couple of her close friends in London. Alia took to Instagram on Thursday, 16 March, to share photos from the celebrations. In one of the pics, she can be seen sitting in front of her birthday cake. There are also some adorable photos with Ranbir and her mother. Alia captioned the album as "THIRTY".

Take a look at the photos: