Podcast | Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar Review: Better Chemistry Than Ranbir-Alia
Being a signature Luv Ranjan film, it had its faults but also a messaging for a change.
I am not a Ranbir Kapoor fan. I'm very far from it. So, my motivation to watch Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, was solely to come on the mic and diss Ranbir Kapoor. But, the film did surprise me a bit.
Being a signature Luv Ranjan film, it had its faults but also a messaging for a change. To know more about what I liked, disliked and barely sat through, tune into this review.
Topics: Ranbir Kapoor Shraddha Kapoor Movie Review
