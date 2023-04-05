Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives at Patiala House Court For Hearing

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday, 5 April for her hearing in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be filing a supplementary complaint against Chandrashekhar and Fernandes in the case. The next hearing will reportedly take place on 18 April.