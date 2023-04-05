Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives at Patiala House Court For Hearing
Jacqueline Fernandez was accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday, 5 April for her hearing in the Rs 200 crore extortion case linked with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be filing a supplementary complaint against Chandrashekhar and Fernandes in the case. The next hearing will reportedly take place on 18 April.
Earlier in February, Chandrashekhar reportedly mentioned Satyendra Jain, an Aam Aadmi Party minister, during his previous hearing at the Patiala House Court in the money laundering case. In March, Chandrashekhar filed an application seeking transfer of his case, alleging bias against the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Shailendra Malik.
According to reports, the Delhi Court dismissed Chandrashekhar's application and extended his judicial custody for 13 days in its order.
Earlier this year, Jacqueline, who was previously accused of enjoying proceeds of crime from Chandrashekhar, turned witness in the case along with actor Nora Fatehi, according to the third supplementary chargesheet, as per The Indian Express report.
Chandrashekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. The case follows an FIR filed by Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh. She claimed she was conned by Chandrashekhar, who extorted Rs 200 crore from her under the pretext of securing bail for her husband.
